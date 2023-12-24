StockNews.com Downgrades Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $143,692. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

