StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

