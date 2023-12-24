StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FUN opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 60.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 53.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

