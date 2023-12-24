StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
