StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company's stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $29,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

