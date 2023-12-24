StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

