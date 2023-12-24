StockNews.com Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Sell

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

