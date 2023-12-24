StockNews.com Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

