StockNews.com Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

