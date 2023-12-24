Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 32.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.