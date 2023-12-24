Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.86 and its 200 day moving average is $266.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Citigroup lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.