Summit Global Investments Has $1.02 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Terex were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Terex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

