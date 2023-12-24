Summit Global Investments Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,280,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,740,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $197.60 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $199.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

