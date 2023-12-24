Summit Global Investments Has $886,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.