Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

