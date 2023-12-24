Summit Global Investments Purchases 8,602 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $357.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

