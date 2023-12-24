Summit Global Investments Sells 71,388 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 71,388 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

