Summit Global Investments Takes $972,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 48.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,984 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

