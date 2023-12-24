Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $367,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $175.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

