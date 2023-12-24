Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Justin Milne Acquires 50,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Justin Milne purchased 50,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($27,852.35).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

