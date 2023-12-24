TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 0.19. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,005,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

