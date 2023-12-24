Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 444,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 334,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Specifically, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,188. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

