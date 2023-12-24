Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.63 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $304.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 1,790.06% and a negative net margin of 1,498.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

