Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
