Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

TISI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

About Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

