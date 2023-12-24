Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.57

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.57 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 148.80 ($1.88). Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 186,002 shares.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.95.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

