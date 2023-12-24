Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $2,655,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

