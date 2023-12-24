Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.81. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

