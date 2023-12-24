The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.