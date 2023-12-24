The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

