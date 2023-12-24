The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

NYSE:CI opened at $298.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.06. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

