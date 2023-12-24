The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $28,954,969.70 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $373.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.