The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MOS opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

