The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

