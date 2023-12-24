The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.