The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

