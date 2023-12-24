Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

