Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.