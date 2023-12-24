Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.44.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

