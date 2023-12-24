Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.79

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $24.56. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 26,625 shares changing hands.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.