Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

