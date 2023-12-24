Truist Financial Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $84.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

EW opened at $75.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

