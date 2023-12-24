Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.67. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 86.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,543,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 203.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,017,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 77.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

