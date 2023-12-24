U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

