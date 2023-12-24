Utrust (UTK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and $3.38 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

