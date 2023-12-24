Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

