Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.24 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Verasity has a total market cap of $71.24 million and $13.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

