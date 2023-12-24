Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $170.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

About Veritiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

