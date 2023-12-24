Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
NYSE VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $170.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veritiv
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.