Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Financial Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 3 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $454,557.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.08 -$261.51 million ($20.66) -0.41

This table compares Versus Systems and RumbleON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -23.30% -11.55% -2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

