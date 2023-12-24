Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

