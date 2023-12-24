Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $72.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $45.48 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

