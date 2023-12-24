Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

